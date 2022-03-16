 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collins to miss SLU's NIT game against Northern Iowa with injury

St. Louis University vs. St. Bonaventure

Saint Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots during the second half of the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital One Arena in Washington , DC. Photo by Shaban Athuman

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

St. Louis University point guard Yuri Collins will miss tonight’s game against Northern Iowa in the National Invitation Tournament due to an injury, an athletic department spokesman confirmed.

Collins was not on the court for warmups at Chaifetz Arena and was reportedly hurt in practice on Tuesday. Details of the injury were not available.

The national assist leader has missed two games in three seasons at SLU, both last season. If unable to play further if the Billikens advance, he will finish the season leading the country with a average of 7.9 assists per game.

SLU is the second Atlantic 10 team to lose its point guard for the postseason. Dayton's Malachi Smith was hurt at the A-10 tournament and is not expected to play tonight in the NIT against Toledo.

