COVID shuts down SLU women's team for third time

The basketball season for the St. Louis University women was thrust into further disarray Wednesday night when another positive COVID-19 test put the Billikens on pause for the third time.

SLU postponed Friday’s Atlantic 10 opener against Duquesne and a game Sunday against St. Bonaventure, giving the team seven postponements and cancelations this season.

If the Billikens are in the usual 14-day quarantine, they likely will have two more games postponed.

They started the season in quarantine after having to halt activities for the first time Nov. 10. After returning to practice, a game against Mizzou was canceled the morning of the game due to COVID issues among the Tigers.

The Billikens played and won two games before another positive test put them on hold Dec. 8. They returned to practice Dec. 25 only to have another positive Wednesday.