Emotional start leads to resounding win for SLU

Walking to his seat in an empty and sterile Chaifetz Arena, alone with his thoughts, Travis Ford felt something Wednesday night that he didn’t expect.
As the Billikens were about to start the season against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with no fans in the stands, the St. Louis University coach got emotional after wondering for eight months when his team might return to action.
A dose of reality emphasized the excitement of the moment. A resounding 89-52 win over the Cougars didn’t hurt.
“When I walked out before the game, I got really emotional. I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “I was thinking how great it was to be out here. We never knew if we’d get back to this point after what we’ve been through and the world’s been through.
“It just hit me. I don’t know what it was. I was trying to hold it back and it was just great to be out there. This is important and we want to win, but it’s not life or death with a lot of what people are going through right now.”
The Billikens were impressive in the first half as they ran away early, and Ford was able to rest his starters most of the second half.
The downside for SLU was the absence of senior Hasahn French, who is going through concussion protocol and considered day-to-day with a game against LSU looming Saturday.
Additionally, Fred Thatch Jr. had to leave the game in the first half with an unknown injury and didn’t return.
Many of those who played were immediately on their game, most noticeably Javonte Perkins. The senior forward scored 22 points in 20 minutes and made his first six shots as the Billikens went on an early 22-2 run.
“Be aggressive -- that’s what team needs me to do,” Perkins said. “They need me to score. I have a little more confidence than last year. I was just coming in and trying to understand everything. I made a change in my shot and I think it’s working for me.”
Once the game started, the oddities of the setting became less noticeable. But the scene was certainly bizarre in many ways.
When SLU players arrived, they went straight to the facility’s restaurant, Lorenzini’s, not for a pre-game meal but to put on their uniforms. The locker room is off limits.
Chairs on the team’s bench were widely dispersed, so much that some of the support staff found themselves sitting well inside the tunnel with a questionable view of the court.
The public address announcer welcomed “ladies and gentlemen” who were nowhere to be found and then asked no one in particular to “make some noise” as the SLU starting lineup was announced.
After tip-off, it was all about the game.
“Once it started,” Ford said, “you’re locked into the game and don’t pay as much attention to it.”
Besides Perkins’ fast start, Jordan Goodwin also looked like the player of last season. He fell one rebound short of a double-double in the first half as SLU opened a 48-18 lead. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds and sat most of the second half.
He also had two of the team’s 13 steals and helped disrupt the SIUE offense considerably in the first 20 minutes.
“I thought we did a very good job and gave them only 18 points, which really could have been 12,” he said. “The defense was pretty good and our rebounding effort was, too. Without having ‘Has’ out there, I feel a lot of guys crashed with me.”
SLU had five players score in double figures as Marten Linssen, who started in place of French, Gibson Jimerson and Terrence Hargrove Jr. each scored 11 points.
The Billikens shot better than 50% most of the game before finishing at 46% and made 10 of 22 3-pointers, with Perkins making four and Jimerson hitting all three of his attempts.
Ford was uncertain after the game of Thatch’s status. He seemed unaware of the specifics of the injury, thus didn’t want to comment. He also wouldn’t speculate on whether French would be recovered to face LSU on Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t think he’ll practice tomorrow,” Ford said. “So, that starts limiting whether he can play Saturday with how we do things.”
