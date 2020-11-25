Emotional start leads to resounding win for SLU

Walking to his seat in an empty and sterile Chaifetz Arena, alone with his thoughts, Travis Ford felt something Wednesday night that he didn’t expect.

As the Billikens were about to start the season against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with no fans in the stands, the St. Louis University coach got emotional after wondering for eight months when his team might return to action.

A dose of reality emphasized the excitement of the moment. A resounding 89-52 win over the Cougars didn’t hurt.

“When I walked out before the game, I got really emotional. I don’t know where it came from,” he said. “I was thinking how great it was to be out here. We never knew if we’d get back to this point after what we’ve been through and the world’s been through.

“It just hit me. I don’t know what it was. I was trying to hold it back and it was just great to be out there. This is important and we want to win, but it’s not life or death with a lot of what people are going through right now.”

The Billikens were impressive in the first half as they ran away early, and Ford was able to rest his starters most of the second half.