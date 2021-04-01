Experienced high-scoring guard commits to SLU

Guard Rashad Williams, who has averaged 13.6 points over three seasons for Cleveland State and Oakland, announced on social media today he will transfer to St. Louis University for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-2 native of Detroit has been a high-volume 3-point shooter, has 1,009 career points and has scored as many as 37 points in a game. He led the country in 3-pointers attempted last season.

Williams averaged 13.6 points last season for Oakland after averaging 19.5 the previous year. He began his college career with one season at Cleveland State, where he averaged 10.8 points.

Williams has topped 30 points four times in his career. He had 37 as a sophomore againast Detroit and scored 36 this season against Michigan State. He made 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points in December against Oklahoma State.

The announcement comes one day after Demarius Jacobs said he would be leaving SLU after three seasons.

With the expected departures of Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin as well as Jacobs, SLU had three scholarships to use. Williams’ arrival would leave coach Travis Ford with two spots to fill.

