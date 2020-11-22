 Skip to main content
Fans prohibited at Chaifetz to start SLU season
SLU 82, Eastern Washington 60

St. Louis University basketball fans wave lights on their cell phones on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, before a game against Eastern Washington at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

St. Louis University basketball games at Chaifetz Arena will be played without fans to start the season, the athletic department announced Sunday along with the men’s nonconference schedule.

SLU says there will be no fans “until further notice” due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Billikens open the season Wednesday at Chaifetz against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 6 p.m. in a game that can be streamed on ESPN+. Game time for SLU’s game against LSU on Saturday at Chaifetz was not announced.

“At this time, it has been deemed unsafe and against St. Louis City public health orders to hold large gatherings indoors,” SLU athletics director Chris May said. “We are hopeful that as soon as the community numbers reach the public health targets set forth by City of St. Louis officials, we will be able to set in motion the plan to safely welcome back our loyal Billiken fans to Chaifetz Arena.”

SLU nonconference schedule:

  • vs. SIUE, Nov. 25, 6 p.m.
  • vs. LSU, Nov. 28
  • vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Dec. 5
  • vs. Central Arkansas, Dec. 9
  • vs. Evansville, Dec. 12
  • vs. Indiana State, Dec. 15
  • at Minnesota, Dec. 20
  • vs. Kansas City, Dec. 23
