Ford says he had 'tough go' with COVID during radio interview

St. Louis University coach Travis Ford said in an interview with KTRS (550) Friday night he had a “tough go” with his own case of COVID-19, but that he has recovered along with the many players who tested positive.

Ford said he expects all players to be back to practice by Thursday and that both games next week could be postponed, pushing the next game to possibly Jan. 26 at home against Dayton.

“You try to prepare for it, but this is unchartered territory,” he said. “We’re taking it day by day, trying to figure it out. I will say our team is healthy at this point. Guys are feeling great. We’re anxious to get back on the court.”

SLU has had five Atlantic 10 games postponed and could see that number rise to seven.

Ford had previously been guarded about information regarding the positive tests that put the Billikens into quarantine Dec. 30, indicating he was not at liberty to talk about that information. On KTRS, he told Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson and 550’s Brendan Wiese that close to 80% of players tested positive after only two were positive initially.

Ford has been out of isolation for about a week and players began emerging from quarantine Wednesday with some going through individual workouts in recent days.

