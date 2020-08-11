Former Vashon point guard joins Billikens as walk-on

Former Vashon point guard Phillip Russell will join the St. Louis University basketball team as a walk-on, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday night and a source in the program confirmed.
SLU does not have any available scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Russell previously signed with Southeast Missouri State, but was released when the program made a coaching change.
The 5-foot-10 Russell averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior in a coronavirus-shortened season. He was a Class 4 all-state pick by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
