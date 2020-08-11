You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Vashon point guard joins Billikens as walk-on
0 comments

Former Vashon point guard joins Billikens as walk-on

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
East St. Louis at Vashon boys basketball

Vashon player Phillip Russell (front) shoots past the outstretched arm of East St. Louis player Armond Williams. East St. Louis played at Vashon in boys basketball on January 9, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

Former Vashon point guard Phillip Russell will join the St. Louis University basketball team as a walk-on, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday night and a source in the program confirmed.

SLU does not have any available scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Russell previously signed with Southeast Missouri State, but was released when the program made a coaching change.

The 5-foot-10 Russell averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior in a coronavirus-shortened season. He was a Class 4 all-state pick by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports