French joins Goodwin in returning to SLU for senior year

Hasahn French announced Wednesday on social media that he will join Jordan Goodwin in taking his name out of the NBA draft and returning to the St. Louis University basketball team.

French was a second-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season as a junior, when he averaged 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. He became SLU’s all-time leader in blocked shots and moved to fifth on the career rebound list.

Goodwin announced Tuesday that he also will return. The two were the only Division I teammates in the country to average a double-double last season.

For three seasons, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound French has been the key player around which coach Travis Ford has built a culture of toughness and rebounding at SLU.

French had 12 double-doubles last season and tied the A-10 single-game rebounding mark with 24.

