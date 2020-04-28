Freshman center Diarra announces he's leaving SLU

St. Louis University center Madani Diarra, who saw only 10 minutes of action in his freshman season, announced on Instagram that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"I am very thankful for my time spent at St. Louis University, surrounded by my teammates, coaches and friends," he wrote. "With that being said, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal. I am extremely excited to see what opportunities are out there for me."

Diarra, who was born in Mali and played his high school basketball at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., saw action in just four games. He had no points (he went 0 for 2 at the free throw line) and five rebounds, three of them in his collegiate debut against Eastern Washington.

Diarra's departure frees up a scholarship the Billikens need for Francis Okoro, who announced Friday he was transferring to SLU from Oregon.

Okoro, a 6-9 forward, was ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country by ESPN when he left Normal West High in Normal, Ill. He started 40 of 66 games for the Ducks in two years. He averaged 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds and shot 54 percent last season.

Diarra is the second player to transfer out of the program since the season's end. In March, forward KC Hankton left after two injury-filled seasons.

