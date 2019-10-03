The St. Louis University basketball staff has undergone some changes and tweaks for the 2019-20 season, including the addition of Ray Giacoletti as assistant to head coach Travis Ford.
Giacoletti, who has 14 years of experience as a head coach, replaced the departed Chris Tifft and will take over a non-coaching role and without the ability to recruit off campus. Tifft was previously director of basketball operations and had his title changed during the summer before departing.
Michael Lewis has been promoted to director of basketball operations after three seasons handling all video operations for the team. David Pavlakovich will take over the video duties.
Christian Nunez and Nathan Wright have been added as graduate assistants. One position was created by the promotion of Ford Stuen to an assistant coach position, joining Will Bailey and Corey Tate.
Giacoletti joins the staff after coaching at Utah, following the tenure of Rick Majerus, from 2004 to 2007 and at Drake from 2013 to 2017. He also spent six seasons as an assistant at Gonzaga under Mark Few.