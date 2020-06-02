Goodwin announces return to SLU; French expected to follow

Jordan Goodwin announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he will return to St. Louis University for his senior basketball season. Additionally, a source said that SLU expects Hasahn French to follow soon by announcing he will return after both entered their names early in the NBA draft.

Their returns would give the Billikens a nearly complete roster of returning talent for the 2020-21 season after the Billikens went 23-8 in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Both had entered their names in the NBA draft March 31 while keeping open the option of returning. They were the only teammates in Division I to average a double-double last season.

"I've spent these last few months in the NBA draft process," Goodwin wrote on Twitter. "It was a great experience and I've learned I have the game to play at the next level. But today I'm excited to announce that I'm coming back for my senior year where I hope to finish my degree."

Goodwin was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season and French was a second-team pick. Both were voted onto the A-10 all-defensive team.

Goodwin averaged 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds, and French averaged 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.