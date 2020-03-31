Goodwin, French to enter NBA draft but retain eligibility through process

St. Louis University juniors Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French will enter the NBA draft to undergo evaluation of their propsects while retaining eligibility, they announced on social media platforms.

Goodwin and French are the two most veteran and accomplished players on a roster that could return almost intact for the 2020-21 season.

They were the only Division I teammates in the country to average a double-double last season.

Players who enter their names early have until June 3 to withdraw. The draft is scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Players who are early entries typically have chances to work out for NBA teams, but the suspension of the season and ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak cast those opportunities into doubt.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-3 guard, was an Atlantic 10 first-team pick this season. He averaged 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds. He ranked 23rd in the country in rebounds and 26th in steals with 2.06 per game.

French, a 6-7 forward, was an A-10 second-teamer. He averaged 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. He was 20th in the country in rebounding and 17th in blocked shots with 2.57 per game.

NBC Sports has compiled a list of more than four dozen players who have indicated they will either enter the draft or go through the evaluation process early.

