Goodwin, French will not return to SLU for extra season

Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French said Sunday that they will not use an extra year of eligibility to return to St. Louis University for the 2021-22 season.

Goodwin indicated his decision on Instagram, and French confirmed that he also will not return in a text message.

Goodwin was taking questions from followers while in quarantine and was asked about the possibility of returning for another season. Due to complications with COVID-19, the NCAA had announced the availability of another year of eligibility.

“No chance,” he responded, “this my last year!”

Goodwin and French are among three seniors who could take advantage of the option to play in 21-22. Goodwin is averaging 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds and his seven double-doubles rank second in the country. French is averaging 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds since returning from a concussion.

Both are in their fourth seasons at SLU. Goodwin is the all-time leader in steals, in the top 10 in rebounding and moving up the scoring list with 1,291 points. French is the blocked shots leader and is in the top five in rebounding.

Goodwin and French entered the NBA draft early last spring to test the waters but decided to return. They have led the Billikens to a 7-1 record, but the season was halted for 14 days by positive COVID tests last week.