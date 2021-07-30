Goodwin gets free-agent opportunity with Wizards

Former St. Louis University guard Jordan Goodwin went undrafted Thursday night but agreed to a free-agent contract with the Washington Wizards, according to his agent Kevin Martin.

Goodwin worked out for about 10 teams this summer and was seen by representatives from every NBA team during the process, which included Goodwin’s pro day.

Martin said Goodwin received “offers from multiple teams but ultimately decided he was a good fit for the Wizards.”

Goodwin worked out for Washington in recent weeks. He will have a chance to join former St. Louis prep star Brad Beal on the roster.

“If I get drafted or not, it’s not the end of the story for me,” Goodwin said recently. “I don’t mind taking the harder route if I have to.”

