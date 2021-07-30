 Skip to main content
Goodwin gets free-agent opportunity with Wizards
0 comments

Goodwin gets free-agent opportunity with Wizards

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Goodwin and Travis Ford

Saint Louis University guard Jordan Goodwin (0) points to his family in the stands and gestures for them to join him on the court while Head Coach Travis Ford smiles during the senior night celebration that followed the game against the University of Massachusetts at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on March 1, 2021. The Billiken's won the game, their last regular season match-up, 78-57. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Former St. Louis University guard Jordan Goodwin went undrafted Thursday night but agreed to a free-agent contract with the Washington Wizards, according to his agent Kevin Martin.

Goodwin worked out for about 10 teams this summer and was seen by representatives from every NBA team during the process, which included Goodwin’s pro day.

Martin said Goodwin received “offers from multiple teams but ultimately decided he was a good fit for the Wizards.”

Goodwin worked out for Washington in recent weeks. He will have a chance to join former St. Louis prep star Brad Beal on the roster.

“If I get drafted or not, it’s not the end of the story for me,” Goodwin said recently. “I don’t mind taking the harder route if I have to.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The shrewd signing of Brandon Saad prevents the Blues from giving up more goals to Brandon Saad

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports