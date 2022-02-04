It's been 25 years since Corey Tate's shot that beat No. 1 Kansas

Corey Tate wasn’t watching last week when Missouri came up three points short of beating No. 1 Auburn. His work as associate head coach for St. Louis University took precedence over his status as a former Tiger.

It was a lost opportunity for Mizzou to get its first win over the country’s top team in 25 years – a moment that Tate knows well.

Twenty-five years ago today on Feb. 4, 1997, Tate made a jump shot with 5.6 seconds left in the second overtime to beat No. 1 Kansas 96-94.

Until reminded, he hadn’t thought about the time that has expired since the shot for which he is best remembered.

It happened in the days before cell phones, Twitter and texting. The video is available on YouTube but is grainy like something out of the 1960s. Making out the players’ identities is difficult, but Tate’s No. 32 looms large.

“I’m known for that moment, and I’m appreciative and humbled for that,” Tate said. “You look at it and think, ‘Man, that was a huge deal.’ But I just went home that night and me and Kelly (Thames) sat there, looked at TV and ate hot pockets, waiting on practice the next day.”

It was Tate’s final season at Mizzou, one that ended with the Tigers going 16-17. But just as notable was their role in being the only team to beat the Jayhawks during the regular season.

Tate averaged 6.3 points. He wasn’t a central figure in coach Norm Stewart’s offense. There was no pressure in the moment for the guard from Pattonville High, who happened to be in position to pick up the loose ball near the free-throw line. He immediately shot.

He said other moments in his college career are equally memorable for different reasons. But he does have the shot commemorated in the form of a framed article at his home.

“I understand the magnitude of the shot and what it did for me,” he said. “A lot of people would love to have an opportunity to take a shot like that. But I know for a fact, when I was in the huddle, I was paying attention but I wasn’t because they weren’t drawing up the play for me. I’m a good teammate, so whatever you need me to do. My role on that play was Tate, get out of the way.”

In 2022, if a player made a similar shot, his cell phone would be filled with text messages by the time he returned to the locker room. Tate didn’t know the outside reaction until returning to his room and checking the messages on his voice recorder.

He said the only life-changing aspect of the shot was that it brought him a higher degree of fame. But he can’t help but wonder how he might have benefited if he could have taken advantage of today’s world of name, image, likeness rules.

Ironically, Tate added another double overtime highlight to his basketball memory book this week when SLU defeated George Mason in two OTs two days before the silver anniversary of his shot at the Hearnes Center.

In a story published in the Post-Dispatch days later, Tate said he wanted to use his life to affect kids the way his grandmother, who raised him, did for Tate and his siblings.

He went on to coach for 11 seasons at Mineral Area College. He spent one season on the staff at Mizzou before joining the staff at SLU when Travis Ford was hired in 2016.

“I was doing the math on our flight (this week) and thinking, ‘Damn, I’m 48 years old,’ and thinking about being two years from 50,” Tate said. “I never thought about being an old man.”

He maintains plenty of connections with people from his past, including the guy who probably never thought Tate would be the one to take down Kansas.

“I talk to coach Stewart normally every couple of months,” Tate said. “I owe him a call.”

No better day than Feb. 4.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.