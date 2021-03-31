Jacobs announces he will transfer from SLU

Junior guard Demarius Jacobs announced on Twitter today that he is entering his name in the transfer portal after playing 68 games and starting 29 for St. Louis University over three seasons.

“I want to thank the entire SLU family for guiding me in my basketball journey and giving me the opportunity to play in such an amazing program with tremendous support,” Jacobs wrote. “I decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. My time at SLU has been unreal.”

Jacobs started as a sophomore but came off the bench in 2020-21 as Gibson Jimerson took over a starting role. He was highly productive during nonconference play but never found the same level after the Billikens returned from their COVID-19 layoff.

He showed signs of being a dangerous scorer as a sophomore when he scored a career-high 20 points and had two games with 18. He ended that season averaging 6.6 points.

This season he was a spark off the bench in December and was one of the team’s most accurate shooters when COVID struck at the end of December. After returning, Jacobs made only four of 23 3-pointers and eventually saw his minutes drastically reduced in the final four games.

