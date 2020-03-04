Jacobs suspended for SLU win at George Mason; Ford says 'He'll be back'

St. Louis University sophomore guard Demarius Jacobs was suspended for tonight’s game at George Mason, but the Billikens extended their win streak to four games with a 69-57 win.

SLU released a statement minutes before the game saying Jacobs was suspended for violating team rules. Asked about Jacobs after the game, Ford would only say “He’ll be back.”

It is unknown if Jacobs will be reinstated for Saturday’s regular-season finale aginast St. Bonaventure at Chaifetz Arena.

Graduate transfer Tay Weaver started in Jacobs’ place and hit an early 3-pointer as the Billikens raced to a 9-0 lead. They trailed by a point at halftime but pulled away in the second led by Javonte Perkins, who scored 24 points.

Jacobs has started all 29 games in which he has appeared. He averages 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.