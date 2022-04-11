Javon Pickett jumps to SLU from Mizzou for final season

Guard Javon Pickett announced on Instagram today that he will transfer to St. Louis University for his final season of eligibility after playing four seasons at Missouri.

The native of Belleville, Ill., averaged a career-high 11.1 points last season and 8.0 over his four years with the Tigers. He originally committed to Illinois before reversing course and heading to Missouri, where he played in 119 games, starting 84.

He will join a SLU roster that has been dramatically reduced but has numerous players with whom Pickett will compete for time, including returners Gibson Jimerson, Javonte Perkins and Fred Thatch Jr. and incoming Sincere Parker.

The 6-foot-5 guard has scored 950 career points. He has shot 41.4% from the field, made 29.5% of his 3-pointers and 67.4% of his free throws.

