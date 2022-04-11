 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Javon Pickett jumps to SLU from Mizzou for final season

  • 0
Mizzou loses to top-ranked Auburn 55-54

Mizzou guard Javon Pickett drives to the basket past Auburn's Allen Flanigan in the second half at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Guard Javon Pickett announced on Instagram today that he will transfer to St. Louis University for his final season of eligibility after playing four seasons at Missouri.

The native of Belleville, Ill., averaged a career-high 11.1 points last season and 8.0 over his four years with the Tigers. He originally committed to Illinois before reversing course and heading to Missouri, where he played in 119 games, starting 84.

He will join a SLU roster that has been dramatically reduced but has numerous players with whom Pickett will compete for time, including returners Gibson Jimerson, Javonte Perkins and Fred Thatch Jr. and incoming Sincere Parker.

The 6-foot-5 guard has scored 950 career points. He has shot 41.4% from the field, made 29.5% of his 3-pointers and 67.4% of his free throws.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'It's a tough challenge for us,' says Berube

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News