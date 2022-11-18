Javonte Perkins says he's progressing fine, despite short minutes vs. Memphis

Having waited a year to play again for St. Louis University, Javonte Perkins felt pretty good about his first two games as he searched again for his shooting touch and feel for the game.

Nevertheless, people wondered: Was he limping? Was he winded? Was he ready?

When he was largely absent on the court in the second half against Memphis, it was more fodder for the worried.

Perkins said this week he actually has re-adapted to the rigors better than expected, even if his numbers don’t yet reflect the player he was during the 2020-21 season.

“You’ve got to get your legs back under you, get a little wind,” he said. “It’s not that bad. Not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I think I’m adjusting pretty well. I’m just getting my legs back, having to play a long time. I haven’t run this much in a whole year. I think that it’s having those legs in the second half.”

After starting with games of 21 and 13 points, Perkins’ stats against Memphis didn’t reflect what might have been needed to win. But the Billikens were able to overcome the Tigers with him scoring two points.

Eyebrows were raised when he subbed out of the game with 14:41 left in the second half and didn’t return until 2:49 remained. He proceeded to miss a shot on a difficult drive to the basket and leave 28 seconds later.

Coach Travis Ford was asked if the physical nature of the game simply didn’t work to Perkins’ advantage, thus limiting him to 17 minutes.

“A little bit,” he said and then expounded.

“That and I felt when Sincere (Parker) got in there, he was doing well at both ends. It’s not necessarily about Javonte but others who got in. Fred is in for defense a lot and we had to stick with that. It wasn’t Javonte but others got into a flow a little bit.”

Ford has emphasized early in the season that he was told by medical staff that Perkins is 100% healthy. He believes the team’s leading scorer from two seasons ago simply needs to find more confidence as the season progresses.

Entering a game against Maryland on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., he is averaging 12 points and 24 minutes and shooting 39.3%. But he has made half of his 14 3-pointers.

Perkins’ immense value is due largely to his ability to score in a variety of ways. But so far the majority of his points are coming from 3s.

“The mid-range hasn’t been falling yet but the 3 has, surprisingly,” he said. “I thought it would be reversed. I think it will come with time and the more shots I get up in games. It’s more of a rhythm thing. I have shot a lot of 3s. I haven’t hesitated going to the basket because I’ve got confidence to do it.”

Perkins likely won’t be needed to score at his previous rate because of the development and addition of so many offensive weapons. Gibson Jimerson led the team in scoring last season and Yuri Collins increased his offense.

Francis Okoro is now a serious threat inside and Javon Pickett has shown he will be a double-digit scorer. The Billikens scored 90 against Memphis with Perkins not being a factor in the offense.

Perkins has made just one mid-range shot so far. He took note of the moment when it happened in the second game. Ford is not concerned.

“I don’t know that it’s confidence as much as getting into a rhythm,” Ford said. “When you haven’t played in a year and you're trying to figure it out, it takes time. I’ve seen it before.”