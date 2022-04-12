Larry Hughes Jr. to continue family legacy at SLU

Larry Hughes Jr. will follow in his father’s path by playing basketball at St. Louis University, the CBC state champion announced on his Instagram.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard’s decision comes 25 years after Larry Hughes decided to play his one season of college basketball for the Billikens prior to embarking on a 13-year NBA career.

Hughes recently scored 20 points to lead CBC to the Class 6 state championship. He was a first-team all-conference and all-district selection after averaging 13.4 points as a senior.

After Monday's announcement by Belleville native and Mizzou transfer Javon Pickett that he had committed Monday, SLU had three remaining scholarships to use for the 2022-23 season with obvious need for big men and a point guard. Hughes is expected to be a walk-on.

Hughes adds to the heavy local flavor of the roster that includes Yuri Collins, Terrence Hargrove Jr., Nick Kramer, Kellen Thames and Fred Thatch Jr. from Sikeston, Mo.

Lauryn Hughes also played at SLU as a walk-on for the women’s basketball team and received a scholarship at the end of her career.

Larry Hughes holds the SLU records for points in a season with 670 and freshman scoring average at 20.9. He led the Billikens to the NCAA Tournament in 1998.

