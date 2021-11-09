More about SLU as it prepares for three games in four days

St. Louis University opens the basketball season with an unusual string of games that has the Billikens playing three times in the first four days. It will be a crash course for the team as it adjusts to life without Javonte Perkins and fans get a glimpse of what things will look like with a revamped lineup.
The first question most have is who will be in the starting lineup and make up the rotation moving forward.
With three fast games, coach Travis Ford is surely hoping SLU will easily handle these teams – Central Arkansas, Harris Stowe and Eastern Illinois – so that he can play everyone and not wear down his top players in the first week.
That being said, Ford has indicated he has a core eight-man rotation in mind. The belief is that it includes Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson, Terrence Hargrove Jr., Fred Thatch Jr., Jordan Nesbitt, Marten Linssen, Francis Okoro and Deandre Jones. Any remaining minutes will be a tussle between Rashad Williams, Markhi Strickland, Andre Lorentsson and Lassina “Basile” Traore.
“We have eight guys we know are going to play significant minutes,” Ford said. “We have others we brought in and said there are minutes to be had, and someone has to step up and take them. For sure it could be 10, maybe 20 or 25. Someone needs to show me at practice. Make me play you.”
As for the starting lineup, Ford is not worried about establishing a consistent first five. In the second exhibition game he went with Collins, Jimerson, Nesbitt, Hargrove and Linssen.
He has spent time explaining to the team that starting is not all that important but knows he won’t convince most of the players, who want to hear their names called during introductions.
“I’ve probably spent more time thining about it but caring less,” Ford said. “I hate hurting guys’ feelings. It kills me. But who starts is useless. It’s more about flow and who needs to come in. There’s no such thing as a top five. It’s a feel about what’s coming next.”
A few more things about SLU entering tonight’s game:
Ford has emphasized a more aggressive style of offense since Perkins was injured because he lost a big scorer and the team’s best creator of shots. In a set offense, he said everything the team ran for Perkins can be run for someone else.
The Billikens have worked on getting fouled more often to create more free throws. And defense will be relied upon to generate offensive opportunities.
“We have really emphasized and broken down and worked on wanting to strike,” he said. “We want to get it out faster than we were. We’re trying to see if we can get something good in the first five, six seconds based on passing but make sure we’re not forcing it. If we don’t get anything, we’ll run offense for 15 seconds.”
Ford sees big men Linssen and Okoro as his 1a and 1b choices in the middle. Both bring a soft shooting touch around the basket, rebounding and solid defense. With that in mind, they are likely to find themselves playing together at times.
“These are two legit 6-9 dudes who are physical,” Ford said. “We have a special offense when they’re in based on trying to get them the ball.”
The defense is being asked to do more because Ford believes he has numerous outstanding defenders led by Collins, who made the A-10 preseason all-defensive team.
He said not to expect the Billikens to press much. He said there will be a couple of technical alterations but hopes the overall team defense will improve.
“It’s shown flashes that it can be as good as any team we’ve had here,” he said. “I say that based on Yuri and we’ve got Fred and J-Ness). Marty is the best talking defender on our team. It has potential.”
SLU’s 3-point shooting was not good in the two exhibition games, and that was perplexing to Ford, although he is not concerned. The roster’s players have combined to make 509 3-pointers and hit 36.3% at the Division I level.
Ford pulled out a grade sheet from practice to show that the Billikens had made 40% of their 3s in live action in the previous practice.
“That’s probably low for what we shoot every day,” he said. “Then we go into the exhibition games and say, ‘What’s going on here?’ We’re trying to figure that out. We do have a lot more shooters on paper.”
Ford is entering his sixth season. He improved the team’s winning percentage four consecutive years until last season when the Billikens started 7-1, had their COVID layoff and finished 14-7.
“We’ve accomplished a lot since we’ve been here,” he said. “We’ve won big games, made the NCAA Tournament and been ranked But there’s a lot more we want to do. We’ve won a lot but want to win more and win bigger.”