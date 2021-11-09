More about SLU as it prepares for three games in four days

St. Louis University opens the basketball season with an unusual string of games that has the Billikens playing three times in the first four days. It will be a crash course for the team as it adjusts to life without Javonte Perkins and fans get a glimpse of what things will look like with a revamped lineup.

The first question most have is who will be in the starting lineup and make up the rotation moving forward.

With three fast games, coach Travis Ford is surely hoping SLU will easily handle these teams – Central Arkansas, Harris Stowe and Eastern Illinois – so that he can play everyone and not wear down his top players in the first week.

That being said, Ford has indicated he has a core eight-man rotation in mind. The belief is that it includes Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson, Terrence Hargrove Jr., Fred Thatch Jr., Jordan Nesbitt, Marten Linssen, Francis Okoro and Deandre Jones. Any remaining minutes will be a tussle between Rashad Williams, Markhi Strickland, Andre Lorentsson and Lassina “Basile” Traore.

“We have eight guys we know are going to play significant minutes,” Ford said. “We have others we brought in and said there are minutes to be had, and someone has to step up and take them. For sure it could be 10, maybe 20 or 25. Someone needs to show me at practice. Make me play you.”