Nesbitt chooses Memphis over SLU, Illinois

Jordan Nesbitt, who is a consensus top-100 recruit in the class of 2021, announced Thursday on social media that he will play for the University of Memphis, choosing the Tigers over St. Louis University and Illinois.
Nesbitt is a 6-foot-6 guard for St. Louis Christian Academy. He had previously announced his three finalists and the plan to reveal his commitment on his birthday, which is today.
SLU will lose three seniors – Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Javonte Perkins – after the 2020-21 season. The Billikens do not have any commitments to date.
Among local players, SLU also is believed to be in the running for Vashon’s Nick Kern, who recently posted on Twitter “I would be committing to …” without finishing the sentence.
