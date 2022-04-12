Nesbitt enters transfer portal after saying he would pursue the NBA

Jordan Nesbitt, who announced two weeks ago he going to enter the NBA draft, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal instead after one season at St. Louis University.

It is the second time Nesbitt will transfer in a year after he started his college career at Memphis, where he was enrolled for one semester.

The 6-foot-6 guard played in all 35 games for the Billikens, making 33 starts. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while playing the third-most minutes of any player on the team.

There was uncertainty over his status after he announced on social media his intent to enter the draft before removing the posts days later.

Coach Travis Ford said Tuesday morning he doubted that Nesbitt would return and would help him toward his pursuit of playing professionally. Later in the day his name appeared in the transfer portal.

He was a widely recruited four-star player out of St. Louis Christian Academy in St. Louis. After spending a portion of the 2020-21 season at Memphis, he transferred to SLU and said he knew it’s where he should have been as soon as he arrived at Memphis.

He returned to his hometown and seemed content at SLU, which allowed him to be hear his daughter, who was born in spring 2021.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.