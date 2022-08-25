 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 10 SLU men's soccer team loses season opener at Louisville

  • 0
SLU mens soccer get 2nd-round bye in NCAA tournament

Kevin Kalish, St. Louis University mens soccer team head coach, watches the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, with his staff and team as they learn they are the 10th overall seed for the Tournament during a watch party at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The Billikens will face the winner between Maryland and Long Island on Sunday at Hermann Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The St. Louis University men's soccer team displayed some growing pains with a largely new roster Thursday as Louisville defeated the visiting No. 10-ranked Billikens 3-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Erich Legut scored the lone goal in the first half for SLU, which was outshot 12-5 by Louisville, including 5-3 on goal. He had another goal nullified due to an off-sides call against the Billikens.

The Cardinals created numerous good scoring chances that left first-year SLU goalkeeper Yuval Sade, who made two saves, in difficult situations and unable to stop close-range shots.

SLU coach Kevin Kalish used his bench extensively, including four true freshmen, as he experimented with lineups after adding 14 new players to the roster.

People are also reading…

Louisville returned most of the starters from a team that lost 2-1 in overtime to open the 2021 season at SLU.

The Billikens play their first home game Sunday at 6 p.m. against Lipscomb.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Braves offer Cardinals biggest test since Yankees sweep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News