No. 10 SLU soccer team loses season opener at Louisville

St. Louis University displayed some growing pains with a largely new roster Thursday as Louisville scored three unanswered goals and defeated the visiting No. 10-ranked Billikens in the season opener for both teams.

Erich Legut scored the lone goal in the first half for SLU, which was outshot 12-5 by Louisville, including 5-3 on goal. He had another goal nullified due to an off-sides call against the Billikens.

The Cardinals created numerous good scoring chances that left first-year SLU goalkeeper Yuval Sade, who made two saves, in difficult situations and unable to stop close-range shots.

SLU coach Kevin Kalish used his bench extensively, including four true freshmen, as he experimented with lineups after adding 14 new players to the roster.

Louisville returned most of the starters from a team that lost 2-1 in overtime to open the 2021 season at SLU.

The Billikens play their first home game Sunday at 6 p.m. against Lipscomb.