Perkins big second half carries SLU past LSU, 85-81
Perkins big second half carries SLU past LSU, 85-81

SLU plays Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in season opener

Saint Louis University guard Javonte Perkins (3) jumps to shoot the ball during the first half of the season opener game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Billikens are leading at halftime with a score of 48-18. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Javonte Perkins proved himself an elite scorer on a big stage by scoring 26 of his 32 points in the second half Saturday, and St. Louis University pulled out an 85-81 win over LSU at Chaifetz Arena.

The Billikens, who were without starting forward Hasahn French, built a 12-point lead in the second half and saw LSU get as close as one point before Perkins made five consecutive free throws in the final 17 seconds.

SLU missed its first nine 3-pointers but made 10 of the last 15 to keep pace with LSU’s scoring in the second half. Perkins and Jimerson each made four.

“We were staring the game a little shorthanded, but the thing I’m most proud of is we took an incredible punch from a great team,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “I thought LSU played extremely well, especially in the second half. Most teams would have folded against that type of talent coming at you.”

Jordan Goodwin had another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a big offensive rebound down the stretch that allowed SLU to add to its lead.

LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC and SLU was tabbed for second in the Atlantic 10. They were supposed to play in Nebraska at a multi-team event but arranged to move the game to Chaifetz late last week.

SLU (2-0) shot 55.4% and LSU shot 53.8%. Both shot 61% in the second half that turned into a shootout.

LSU freshman Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Trendon Watford had 24. Jimerson added 16 for the Billikens.

SLU made 13 of 14 free throws and has made 84% through its first two games after finishing last in the country last season at 58%.

