Perkins gets national honor, shares A-10 player of week
Perkins gets national honor, shares A-10 player of week

SLU battles LSU in second game of the season

Saint Louis University guard Javonte Perkins (3) passes the ball during the second half of the game at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The Billikens won 85-81. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

St. Louis University forward Javonte Perkins shared the Atlantic 10 player of the week award with Richmond’s Nathan Cayo after he led the Billikens to two wins to start the season.

Perkins also received recognition from ESPN as the national player of the week after he scored 32 points against LSU, including 26 in the second half.

The senior is third in the country in scoring with a 27-point average. He also had 22 in the season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Perkins made 18 of 29 shots and eight of 13 3-pointers in the two games and was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts. He has scored 54 points in 57 minutes.

Cayo led Richmond to a win at then-No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday with 18 points. He scored 23 in a win over Morehead State and made all 10 of his shots in that game and 18 of 23 for the week.

Billiken Beat

Vashon's Kern picks VCU

Vashon’s Nick Kern will sign to play basketball at VCU, he announced Wednesday on his Instagram account. Wednesday is the first day of the ear…

