Perkins will return for additional season at SLU

Javonte Perkins has announced he will return to St. Louis University to use his additional year of eligibility after leading the Billikens in scoring his two seasons on the team.
“It has always been my dream to play professional basketball, and this decision will help prepare me for that and so much more,” Perkins said in a statement. “Also, there’s nothing better than playing in front of a packed Chaifetz Arena, and I can’t wait to experience that again next year.”
The 6-foot-6 forward transferred in 2019 after becoming the all-time leading scorer at Southwestern Illinois College. He has scored 753 points in two COVID-shortened seasons for the Billikens and averaged 15.7 points.
Perkins is averaging 16.9 points this season. He is shooting 46.5% and has made 42.2% of his 3-pointers. He not only has become one of the team’s top perimeter shooters but has developed a strong mid-range game.
Perkins is one of three SLU players who have the option to return next season for an additional season because the NCAA ruled this season will not count toward a player’s eligibility.
Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French previously said they didn’t plan to use the extra year. Asked if he was sticking to that Sunday, Goodwin said, “I can’t say that right now because I don’t know. It’s more about focusing on what we have to do right now.”
Perkins came off the bench as a junior, even as he developed into one of the top scorers in the Atlantic 10. He was named the conference’s sixth man of the year.
He was a third-team preseason all-conference pick before the 2020-21 season. In the second game of the season, he scored 32 points and led SLU to a win over LSU.
“He’s come a long way in a lot of areas,” coach Travis Ford said. “He’s gotten better defensively but needs to continue to get better. He’s a guy who can score in a variety of ways and has accepted that.”