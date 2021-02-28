Perkins will return for additional season at SLU

Javonte Perkins has announced he will return to St. Louis University to use his additional year of eligibility after leading the Billikens in scoring his two seasons on the team.

“It has always been my dream to play professional basketball, and this decision will help prepare me for that and so much more,” Perkins said in a statement. “Also, there’s nothing better than playing in front of a packed Chaifetz Arena, and I can’t wait to experience that again next year.”

The 6-foot-6 forward transferred in 2019 after becoming the all-time leading scorer at Southwestern Illinois College. He has scored 753 points in two COVID-shortened seasons for the Billikens and averaged 15.7 points.

Perkins is averaging 16.9 points this season. He is shooting 46.5% and has made 42.2% of his 3-pointers. He not only has become one of the team’s top perimeter shooters but has developed a strong mid-range game.

Perkins is one of three SLU players who have the option to return next season for an additional season because the NCAA ruled this season will not count toward a player’s eligibility.