Perkins will return to SLU for extra season

Javonte Perkins will return to the St. Louis University basketball team to use his final year of eligibility in 2022-23 after missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained in an exhibition game.

Coach Travis Ford confirmed the news today.

Perkins was considered a top Atlantic 10 player of the year candidate before the injury. He averaged 17.1 points during the shortened 20-21 season and 15 his first season at SLU after transferring from Southwestern Illinois College.

The 6-foot-6 swingman would place the Billikens among the favorites in the Atlantic 10 when combined with the team’s other expected returning players, including starters Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson, Fred Thatch Jr. and Francis Okoro.

He is considered arguably the best pure scorer at SLU since Larry Hughes in the late 1990s due to his ability to shoot 3-pointers, get to the rim and make mid-range jumpers anywhere on the floor.

“When someone shoots as well as he does, you look for every opportunity to get the ball in his hands,” Larry Hughes said of Perkins in 2020. “Since retiring and watching the (SLU) program consistently, he’s the best I’ve seen.”

Perkins shot 45.3% in his first two seasons at SLU. He made 36.3% of his 3s and 79.7% of his free throws, often controlling the ball in the final minutes of tight games.

He was honored at SLU’s senior day recently, when the crowd broke into a chant of “One more year.” Perkins is not expected to be playing until after July, which would be the ninth month of his recovery.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.