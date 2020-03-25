Quarantined with SLU's Hargrove: Tyler Perry, TicTok and school

St. Louis University basketball player Terrence Hargrove Jr. talked to the Post-Dispatch about what he has been doing since the college basketball season ended and will do so periodically until students are allowed to return to campus.

The transition happened fast, just like the events in the world of sports two weeks ago in this time of COVID-19.

One moment, Hargrove was practicing with his teammates in Brooklyn in preparation for the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn. The practice was stopped abruptly, players were told the season was over and by that night the Billikens had dispersed with Hargrove flying back to St. Louis with those who live in the area.

The freshman has since moved all of his belongings out of his dorm and back to his home in East St. Louis. There was a TV, a gaming system, containers packed with items. But mostly he had clothes and shoes – 15 to 20 pair – all of which is now stuffed into the bedroom where he has lived his entire life.

Not only has Hargrove’s daytime routine been altered but his sleeping patterns have changed. He said he now usually is awake until 3 or 4 in the morning, sleeps until about 1 in the afternoon and then finds ways to fill the time.