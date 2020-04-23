Quarantined with SLU's Hargrove: Running steps at the Arch

St. Louis University basketball player Terrence Hargrove Jr. talked to the Post-Dispatch about what he has been doing in recent weeks and will do so periodically until students are allowed to return to campus.
While looking for ways to stay in shape, Terrence Hargrove Jr. recently had a friend suggest they drive to the Gateway Arch.
Not only do the grounds offer a wide expanse for running and social distancing, but there are those steps – about 60 of them – that lead from Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. to the base of the arch.
So, that is where Hargrove and his friend “since Pampers” have been going in recent weeks to break up the monotony of pushups in the house, shooting hoops in the yard and running in the neighborhood.
“We run the steps maybe 17 times, maybe 20, and then sit around for another hour and enjoy the weather if it’s a good day,” Hargrove said. “He came up with the idea. I forgot there were steps down there. You feel those steps. They make you sore.”
Athletes are having to be creative. Hargrove said he doesn’t have weights or workout equipment at home so he relies on pushups and situps and the like. He shoots occasionally on a hoop in his yard. He runs a mile or two in the neighborhood.
Hargrove said he’s not concerned much about his conditioning because he feels he can regain what he loses fairly quickly.
And while he doesn’t think he’s gaining weight, he said he needs to add some so a few extra pounds wouldn’t bother him. Asked what his quarantine diet has consisted of Hargrove said chicken, rotel, fish and potato salad, to name a few things. Could be worse.
He burns the calories at the Arch steps or on one- to two-mile runs near his house.
Hargrove continues to fill up his social media platforms with content and recently posted a video of himself rewarding his little brother, Kyle, with some gifts for his good school work.
“He’s doing good at school and gets rewarded if I have the money and can do stuff for him,” Hargrove said. “I decided to go to Wal-Mart to get some stuff.”
It has become a family project to help Kyle with his online learning. Hargrove said he has helped with reading while a relative visits the house to work with him on math.
Instead of watching a lot of TV to kill time, Hargrove said he has spent time gaming with friends or doing things with Kyle.
Once he returns to campus, there will be at least one bad habit to shake – the one he revealed in the first installment of this series.
“The biggest thing will be getting back to an every-day schedule and getting up early,” he said. “Everyone has been staying up all night. I’ve been up until 5 in the morning. I still do it literally every night.”
