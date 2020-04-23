Quarantined with SLU's Hargrove: Running steps at the Arch

And while he doesn’t think he’s gaining weight, he said he needs to add some so a few extra pounds wouldn’t bother him. Asked what his quarantine diet has consisted of Hargrove said chicken, rotel, fish and potato salad, to name a few things. Could be worse.

He burns the calories at the Arch steps or on one- to two-mile runs near his house.

Hargrove continues to fill up his social media platforms with content and recently posted a video of himself rewarding his little brother, Kyle, with some gifts for his good school work.

“He’s doing good at school and gets rewarded if I have the money and can do stuff for him,” Hargrove said. “I decided to go to Wal-Mart to get some stuff.”

It has become a family project to help Kyle with his online learning. Hargrove said he has helped with reading while a relative visits the house to work with him on math.

Instead of watching a lot of TV to kill time, Hargrove said he has spent time gaming with friends or doing things with Kyle.

Once he returns to campus, there will be at least one bad habit to shake – the one he revealed in the first installment of this series.

“The biggest thing will be getting back to an every-day schedule and getting up early,” he said. “Everyone has been staying up all night. I’ve been up until 5 in the morning. I still do it literally every night.”

