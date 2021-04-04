 Skip to main content
Report: Nesbitt will transfer to SLU
Report: Nesbitt will transfer to SLU

Jordan Nesbitt

St. Louis Christian's Jordan Nesbitt pulls down a rebound against Cardinal Ritter in a game at SLUH last December. (Randy Kemp photo / Special to stlhighschoolsports.com)

Jordan Nesbitt, a consensus top-100 recruit out of St. Louis Christian Academy, will transfer to St. Louis University, he said in a report on KSDK on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-6 guard left high school early and enrolled at Memphis in January, playing 12 minutes in three games for the Tigers before deciding to enter the transfer portal last week.

Nesbitt had cut his choices last fall to Memphis, SLU and Illinois. He was ranked the No. 48 prospect in the country in his class by 247sports.com and was ranked in the top 100 by several other recruiting outlets.

Nesbitt averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds in the 2019-20 high school season and 15.5 points the previous year.

