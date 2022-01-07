SLU adds game vs. Iona, pitting Ford vs. Pitino

Travis Ford and Rick Pitino will be reunited on the sideline at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday when St. Louis University plays Iona in a nonconference game added when SLU’s game at St. Bonaventure was postponed.
The teams agreed to play Thursday night and the announcement came this morning. Game time is 7 p.m.
SLU will return the game and play at Iona next season.
The Gaels are 11-2 and No. 47 in the NCAA NET rankings and SLU is No. 67, providing an opportunity for both teams to pick up a good win. Iona has defeated Alabama and lost to Belmont and Kansas.
Ford played for Pitino at Kentucky and the two have coached against each other four times. Ford was 0-3 against Pitino when he was coach at Eastern Kentucky and 1-0 as coach at Massachusetts.
Stu Durando
Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
