SLU adds games against La Salle, St. Bonaventure next week

St. Louis University will play at La Salle on Wednesday and against St. Bonaventure at home Saturday in Atlantic 10 games that were not originally on the schedule for those dates.

The La Salle game at 6 p.m. (ESPN+) is a makeup of a postponement from SLU’s layoff due to COVID-19 cases. The game against St. Bonaventure at 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) replaces a road game against George Washington, which is on pause due to COVID.

As of Wednesday, the Billikens will have 33 days remaining in the regular season to get in as many A-10 games as possible. They have played only one conference game, have nine remaining on the schedule and eight that can be rescheduled.

The team returned to practice Saturday after returning from Richmond, where Friday’s game was postponed due to SLU’s medical team's concerns about Richmond COVID protocols.

SLU has not had any players test positive since returning to practice two weeks ago and all are fully cleared for participation, according to the athletic department.

