SLU adds North Carolina State for Thursday game at Chaifetz

St. Louis University has added a nonconference basketball game against North Carolina State for Thursday at Chaifetz Arena.

The programs agreed to a home-and-home series that will involve the Billikens playing at Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022-23 season. The tentative time for the game is 7 p.m.

North Carolina State has had its last four games, and five overall, canceled or postponed and hasn’t played since Dec. 3. The Wolfpack are 3-0 with wins over Charleston Southern, North Florida and Massachusetts-Lowell.

They had games canceled against Connecticut, Michigan and Louisville.

The game will mark a homecoming for North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems (Chaminade), who is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

The game offers a strong opponent for both teams. North Carolina State is No. 36 in the KenPom ratings and SLU is No. 37.

SLU still has one nonconference game it can schedule, and coach Travis Ford said there is a possibility of playing between Christmas and the Atlantic 10 opener on Dec. 30.