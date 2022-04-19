 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SLU announces NIL portal for athletes to connect with businesses

St. Louis University vs. St. Bonaventure

Saint Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) drives the ball as St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) defends during the second half of the A-10 quarterfinals basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022 Capital One Arena in Washington , DC. Photo by Shaban Athuman

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

St. Louis University is unveiling a method for businesses to connected with athletes at the school to create name, image and likeness deals.

Called the Billiken Exchange, the portal will allow for interested entities, including donors or alumni, to work with athletes. It is a partnership with INFLCR, which is an NIL business management app for athletic organizations.

"It is an important step as we continue to support our student-athletes in name, image and likeness opportunities," athletics director Chris May said. "By partnering with INFLCR, we are able to provide our Billikens with a proven technology so they can connect with those interested in engaging in an NIL opportunity."

The announcement comes a day after SLU guard Yuri Collins announced he was going to transfer, creating speculation about a possible NIL deal with another university.

Several SLU athletes already have taken advantage of the new NCAA guidelines to create and sell lines of merchandise. Collins released his line on Sunday.

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado leads NL in hitting, OPS and 11 other categories ​

