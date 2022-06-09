SLU assistant coach Giacoletti announces retirement

Ray Giacoletti will retire after two seasons as an assistant coach on Travis Ford’s staff at St. Louis University, he announced Thursday.

Giacoletti spent three seasons overall at SLU after starting as assistant to the head coach following 14 seasons as a head coach at North Dakota State, Utah, Eastern Washington and Drake.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Travis and the team,” Giacoletti said in a statement. “My three seasons with the Billikens have been some of the best in my coaching career.”

Giacoletti also spent six years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga with coach Mark Few, going to the NCAA Tournament six consecutive seasons.

He replaced Rick Majerus at Utah and took the Utes to the Sweet 16.

“Ray has meant a great deal to me and to our program over the last three years,” Ford said. “He’s had a major impact on our players and the basketball family.”

