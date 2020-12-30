SLU basketball enters quarantine, postpones tonight's A-10 opener

The St. Louis University men’s basketball team announced Wednesday morning it has stopped team activities and postponed the Atlantic 10 opener against Duquesne scheduled for Wednesday night.

The statement referred to “positive COVID-19 results,” indicating there was more than one.

Coach Travis Ford kept all players on campus over Christmas in an attempt to keep everyone, including relatives, healthy. The positives are the first known cases in the program since the start of preseason practice.

SLU athletics director Chris May said recently that the program would use 14-day quarantine protocols, per city regulations, if it encountered positive tests. That could mean that the first four A-10 games will have to be postponed.

SLU senior Hasahn French talked about the team's approach to staying safe on Tuesday.

“We talk about it every day, making sure everyone is in the right place, doing the right thing so we can play," he said. "Anything that could jeopardize us playing, we try to stay away from. I feel we have good habits and guys have been sticking to it.”

The Duquesne men's and women's teams arrived in St. Louis on Tuesday via charter flight. The women are scheduled to play SLU on Friday.

The SLU women’s team recently ended its second 14-day quarantine, which led to numerous canceled nonconference games and a delay to the start of the A-10 schedule.

