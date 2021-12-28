SLU basketball game at UMass postponed due to COVID

St. Louis University’s Atlantic 10 game at Massachusetts on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the SLU program.

The game, which was to be the conference opener for both teams, can be re-scheduled by the league, which announced a change to its forfeit policy this afternoon.

If a game can’t be played due to COVID, the A-10 will attempt to find a new date. If a date can’t be arranged, the game will be ruled a no-contest. However, if the team that was unable to play the original game declines a date for a reschedule, the A-10 can declare a forfeit for the sake of the league standings.

The A-10 announced the postponement of five games scheduled for Thursday.

The Billikens had to cancel a game in Las Vegas against Drake last week after one player tested positive on the morning the team was to travel. The team tested upon returning to campus from the Christmas break on Sunday.

SLU also had its first conference game canceled last season to end the year and ended up being on pause for more than a month.

