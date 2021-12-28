 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLU basketball game at UMass postponed due to COVID
0 comments

SLU basketball game at UMass postponed due to COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis University defeats St. Bonaventure

Fans and cheerleaders stand socially distanced in the stands during the St. Louis University men's basketball game at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The Billikens defeated the Bonnies 70-59. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

St. Louis University’s Atlantic 10 game at Massachusetts on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the SLU program.

The game, which was to be the conference opener for both teams, can be re-scheduled by the league, which announced a change to its forfeit policy this afternoon.

If a game can’t be played due to COVID, the A-10 will attempt to find a new date. If a date can’t be arranged, the game will be ruled a no-contest. However, if the team that was unable to play the original game declines a date for a reschedule, the A-10 can declare a forfeit for the sake of the league standings.

The A-10 announced the postponement of five games scheduled for Thursday.

The Billikens had to cancel a game in Las Vegas against Drake last week after one player tested positive on the morning the team was to travel. The team tested upon returning to campus from the Christmas break on Sunday.

SLU also had its first conference game canceled last season to end the year and ended up being on pause for more than a month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Blues’ Robert Thomas, eighth in NHL in assists per game, reminiscent of Oates

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News