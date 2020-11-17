SLU basketball games move to KMOX

St. Louis University basketball games will be broadcast on KMOX starting this season after the athletic department reached a multi-year agreement with Entercom.

KMOX will carry games live starting with the team’s Nov. 25 season opener, coach Travis Ford’s weekly show and select women’s basketball games.

When SLU games conflict with a broadcast involving the Cardinals or Kansas City Chiefs, the Billikens will move to KFTK-FM (97.1). All games also will air live on radio.com.

“KMOX is a legendary voice in our community, and we are thrilled to engage in this partnership that will directly benefit our men’s and women’s basketball programs,” SLU athletics director Chris May said in a statement.

Bob Ramsey is entering his 35th season doing play-by-play of SLU games and will again work with Earl Austin Jr., who is in his 30th season.