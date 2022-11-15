SLU basketball gets commitment from 7-1 center from China

Bruce Zhang, a 7-foot-1 center from Beijing, confirmed Tuesday that has has committed to St. Louis University for the 2023-24 basketball season.

Zhang will join two other incoming freshmen – guard Cian Medley and forward Brock Vice -- who signed last week.

Zhang is at the Skill Factory in Florida. He made a visit to SLU several weeks ago and attended the win over Evansville on Saturday.

According to his Twitter account, Zhang also had received offers from Bradley and Coastal Carolina.

He is described by one person as having “great skill” and “can dribble, pass and shoot.”