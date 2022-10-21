SLU basketball practice champ takes home the belt

A belt with all of the gaudy excess bestowed upon wrestling champions made its debut in Chaifetz Arena this week, the mirrored face combining with overhead lights to create a blinding glare.

In the middle, the image of a basketball is etched with eagle wings emerging on each side. At the top: Team Blue. At the bottom: Win the Day.

After practice ended Wednesday, Yuri Collins draped the massive belt across one shoulder like a beauty pageant sash in what will become a ceremonial moment at St. Louis University moving forward.

“First day,” he proclaimed, “and look who got it.”

The adornment is now the reward given to the SLU player who grades highest in practice each day. It creates an inner competition for players during a lengthy preseason, and the individual scores give coach Travis Ford another method to gauge performances.

Ford began using the grading system at Oklahoma State and has tweaked it over time to fit SLU’s style of play and create a balanced tool for measuring the progress at every position.

“The numbers are pretty telling, but it doesn’t tell you everything,” Ford said. “If you’re in the top four or five, you had a really good practice. If you’re at the bottom of the group, you’ve probably not had a good practice.

“If you’re in the negative – and there’s usually three or four in the negative – that’s for sure not good. You don’t want to be negative.”

Ford has different drills graded each day, with all live competitions always in the mix. He might even have stats from one-on-one drills included some days.

Stats included in the formula range from basic shooting, rebounding, assists and turnovers to blockouts, deflections, charges, blocks and dives on the floor. If someone blows past a player on defense, he loses points. A missed blockout is a deduction.

The ShotTracker technology used by SLU registers all shooting numbers. Otherwise, director of sports performance Jake Manzelmann charts hustle statistics during practice, and video coordinator Brad Lewis is in charge of reviewing the practice film along with graduate assistants to determine all remaining stats.

“We try to do it at night and leave it on (Ford’s) desk, and he’ll see it first thing in the morning,” Lewis said. “We’ve got it tightened to where it takes about an hour and a half. It’s the first thing he looks at every day.”

Lewis said Ford might question some numbers but added, “That’s good, though. We always need to be double checked, but we’re always confident in the numbers.”

Players who have finished atop the daily ratings have ranged from the experienced Collins to freshman center Mouhamadou Cisse. Transfer Jake Forrester has graded the best in multiple practices. Javon Pickett and Fred Thatch Jr. have been consistent.

The categories give players big and small a chance to gather points. But the one thing that will hurt any player’s score is turnovers, which are a negative three points apiece.

“It’s a gauge to help them and for me to see where guys are,” Ford said. “I put a little weight on it day to day when I bring a player in to talk. Does it dictate playing time? Not necessarily. But if someone’s not playing as much, I might bring them in and say, ‘This is why: For three straight practices you averaged three rebounds.’”

Lewis said some of the new players, who have never been subjected to such a system, have been the most picky about stats. He will sometimes get a text from a Billiken asking if he was credited with a turnover he thinks should go to someone else.

“They’ll go watch practice,” Lewis said. “Then they’ll text and say, that wasn’t my turnover, it was the guard feeding it to me. It creates a better competitive spirit.”

There is some inequality built into the system because certain players get more reps than others during a practice. But while that provides chances to collect more points, it also provides opportunities to lose points.

And with the start of the season still more than two weeks away, practice points will determine the winners and the right to wear the belt.