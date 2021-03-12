SLU can't add game due to NCAA rules

An attempt by St. Louis University to add a game to its basketball schedule before the NCAA Tournament field is announced was stopped because of NCAA rules.

An NCAA spokesman cited bylaw 17.4.5.3 and said in an email “Generally, NCAA rules do not permit teams to schedule games after they exit a conference tournament.”

SLU is believed to have been in discussion with Xavier about playing a game before Sunday. Both teams are considered on the bubble for an at-large berth after losses in their tourneys. No one appeared to have knowledge of any such roadblock until Thursday night or Friday morning.

The reason given by the NCAA is that the addition of games would likely make a team exceed the maximum number of allowable games in a typical year. However, that is not the case in SLU’s situation.

The NCAA also cited bylaw 17.1.9, which reads in part “Makeup Contests. An institution is not permitted to extend the playing season to make up suspended or canceled games.” This also does not appear to apply to SLU’s situation.