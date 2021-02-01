SLU falls from poll as Mizzou slips, Illinois rises

St. Louis University fell out of the Associated Press rankings this week after losing its game against Dayton after a 33-day layoff and having a game at Richmond postponed.

The Billikens also have seen their NET ranking drop to 36th from a high of No. 10, and they are No. 42 in the KenPom ratings as the week starts with games at La Salle on Wednesday and against St. Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

SLU has played only one Atlantic 10 game due to COVID issues and has nine games remaining on the schedule with 8 possible re-schedules.

Illinois jumped to No. 12 on the strength of a win over Iowa. Missouri dropped six spots to No. 18 after losing to Auburn and beating TCU in overtime.

