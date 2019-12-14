BIRMINGHAM, ALA. -- St. Louis University made a push each time Auburn threatened to pull away Saturday afternoon, but the No. 12 Tigers were eventually too much for the Billikens as they held on for a 67-61 win at Legacy Arena.
The Billikens (8-2) scored the first nine points but saw the lead disappear quickly, leaving them trying to overcome a small deficit for the last 25 minutes.
Jordan Goodwin had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Javonte Perkins helped keep SLU close in the second half and finished with 16 points.
Auburn made 10 3-pointers and SLU struggled beyond the arc, hitting three of 18, after a record-setting performance a week ago. The Billikens won the rebounding battle between two of the best rebounding teams in the country 51-45.
However, the Tigers turned 18 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points, including a 3-pointer in the second half that followed four missed shots.
“Give them all the credit,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “They made a few more plays than we did. This was a game of the little things. It was two teams that are warriors and beasts, and I’m proud of how our team responded.”