SLU game at Richmond postponed due to COVID-19 concerns raised by medical staff

St. Louis University’s game at Richmond tonight has been postponed due to “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.”

The A-10 posted the information on Twitter and a SLU spokesman confirmed the game will not be played and the team will return home after traveling to Richmond, Va., on Thursday.

“The Billikens are returning to St. Louis on the advice of their medical staff,” the SLU athletic department said in a press release. “SLU was prepared to play the game as scheduled and is not in a position to comment on the concerns raised by its medical staff.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the concerns on SLU's side were regarding Richmond's COVID protocols.

SLU officials were not immediately available for comment.

According to a report, Richmond athletics director John Hardt said this morning that both teams were cleared to play, making the reason for the postponement unclear.

SLU played its first game after a 33-day layoff on Tuesday. The team had at least 11 players and coach Travis Ford test positive for COVID.

It is the eighth conference game SLU has had postponed. The A-10 was in the process of re-scheduling games for the Billikens next week but that is now in question.

