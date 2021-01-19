SLU game at UMass postponed as Billikens await return to practice

The Atlantic 10 announced, as expected, that St. Louis University’s game Wednesday at Massachusetts has been postponed, marking the sixth postponement due to SLU’s COVID outbreak.
The Billikens are next scheduled to play Saturday at home against St. Bonaventure, but that game is in question because coach Travis Ford has said the team won’t resume practice until at least Thursday.
SLU has yet to play an A-10 game after going 7-1 in nonconference play. Ford has said he’s unsure about the timing of the team’s return for weeks due to the differing timing of positive COVID tests and symptoms suffered by players.
The Billikens need to get to 13 games against Division I opponents to be considered for the NCAA Tournament field.
Stu Durando
Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
