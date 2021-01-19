 Skip to main content
SLU game at UMass postponed as Billikens await return to practice
St. Louis Billikens vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) dribbles the ball forward during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. This is the first game for the Billikens where a few select fans, like parents, have been able to attend. The Billikens won 62-46. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

The Atlantic 10 announced, as expected, that St. Louis University’s game Wednesday at Massachusetts has been postponed, marking the sixth postponement due to SLU’s COVID outbreak.

The Billikens are next scheduled to play Saturday at home against St. Bonaventure, but that game is in question because coach Travis Ford has said the team won’t resume practice until at least Thursday.

SLU has yet to play an A-10 game after going 7-1 in nonconference play. Ford has said he’s unsure about the timing of the team’s return for weeks due to the differing timing of positive COVID tests and symptoms suffered by players.

The Billikens  need to get to 13 games against Division I opponents to be considered for the NCAA Tournament field.

