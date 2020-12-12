 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLU game canceled due to COVID issues at Evansville
0 comments

SLU game canceled due to COVID issues at Evansville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis University takes on University of Massachusetts

St. Louis University head coach Travis Ford shouts at the bench after a call during the second half of a game on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The basketball game between St. Louis University and Evansville will not be played Saturday due to COVID-related issues at Evansville.

It is the first SLU men’s game that has been impacted by the pandemic. The Purple Aces had planned to travel Saturday morning to St. Louis and had not arrived.

The Billikens are starting their season with six consecutive games at Chaifetz Arena and had successfully played the first four. Their next game is Tuesday against Indiana State.

The Evansville Courier & Press has reported that the team unknowingly played last week against an opponent that had a player who was infected at the time of the game.

The SLU women are in quarantine for the second time due to positive COVID tests.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports