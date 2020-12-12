SLU game canceled due to COVID issues at Evansville

The basketball game between St. Louis University and Evansville will not be played Saturday due to COVID-related issues at Evansville.

It is the first SLU men’s game that has been impacted by the pandemic. The Purple Aces had planned to travel Saturday morning to St. Louis and had not arrived.

The Billikens are starting their season with six consecutive games at Chaifetz Arena and had successfully played the first four. Their next game is Tuesday against Indiana State.

The Evansville Courier & Press has reported that the team unknowingly played last week against an opponent that had a player who was infected at the time of the game.

The SLU women are in quarantine for the second time due to positive COVID tests.