SLU game canceled; team searches for opponent on Twitter

St. Louis University went to Twitter in search of basketball games for the upcoming week after having Saturday’s game against Evansville canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols in the Evansville program.

SLU followed the lead of other programs that have sought opponents on Twitter by saying Saturday afternoon that the Billikens are available to play Monday or Thursday. They are scheduled to play Tuesday against Indiana State.

Coach Travis Ford said he spent Saturday afternoon calling “everybody who’s been canceled,” including Kansas, in search of a team to replace Evansville without success.

It is the first SLU men’s game to be impacted by the pandemic. The Purple Aces had planned to travel Saturday morning to St. Louis and had not departed.

The Evansville Courier & Press reported that the program did not have a positive test that resulted in game not happening.

The SLU women’s team is in quarantine for the second time due to positive tests. The Billikens had to cancel four nonconference games due to the quarantine.