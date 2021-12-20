 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
SLU game vs. Drake in Las Vegas canceled
0 comments

SLU game vs. Drake in Las Vegas canceled

Billikens 70, Tigers 74

St. Louis University Head Basketball Coach Travis Ford has a word with a referee on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The basketball game between St. Louis University and Drake in Las Vegas on Wednesday has been canceled due to at least one player testing positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

An employee at South Point Arena said the arena was told of the cancellation and stopped selling tickets.

The matchup was to be the final nonconference game for the Billikens as part of the Holiday Hoops Classic. SLU's statement on the game merely said that the game was canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols."

Drake played a home game Sunday night and SLU’s last game was Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Best of Ten Hochman: Is it ‘play catch’ or ‘have a catch’?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News