SLU game vs. Drake in Las Vegas canceled

The basketball game between St. Louis University and Drake in Las Vegas on Wednesday has been canceled due to at least one player testing positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

An employee at South Point Arena said the arena was told of the cancellation and stopped selling tickets.

The matchup was to be the final nonconference game for the Billikens as part of the Holiday Hoops Classic. SLU's statement on the game merely said that the game was canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols."

Drake played a home game Sunday night and SLU’s last game was Saturday.

